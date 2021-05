For the last five years, Holton resident Sean Willcott has been looking forward to the day when his beer could be enjoyed by the public at large. That day came last Wednesday, April 21, with the first tappings of First Exposure Wheat, the “maiden brew” of Willcott Brewing Company at Boomers’ Grill and the Cockeyed Pig. The response to the beer, Willcott said, was better than he imagined it would be, with each restaurant selling two kegs of the beer.