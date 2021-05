Bipartisan majorities of Americans support diverting some law enforcement funds for other public safety efforts. A new wide-ranging survey of 1,400 Americans from Benenson Strategy Group, a consultancy founded by a prominent Democratic pollster, found that 82 percent of respondents favored redirecting some funds to youth recreation; 81 percent to conflict interruption programs; 77 percent to hiring more educators; 77 percent to childcare, 75 percent to health centers; and 74 percent to community-oriented public safety. There was less but still majority support for proposals that would also reduce the scope of law enforcement, including reducing the policing of homeless shelters. “What people recognize is missing from public safety is community improvements — not more police,” the report reads.