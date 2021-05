The following is a guest article by Joaquim Neto, Chief Product Officer at Verato. States are attempting to address the issue, although approaches vary and have met multiple obstacles. For example, few states signed on to implement the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention’s (CDC’s) $44 million COVID-19 vaccination tracking system. One state that did ultimately opted out because the system was slow and crashed often. In states that set up their own registration websites, some systems lack the bandwidth to handle an influx of queries for vaccination slots. Others don’t communicate easily with other systems.