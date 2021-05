When it comes to finding Washington vacation rentals for your summer road trip, there are some important criteria to consider. Not too far of a drive? Check. Big enough to fit a family? You bet. But the most important question of all has got to be, “does it have a pool?” For many families, it doesn’t matter where they stay as long as there is a pool. Shoot, you could go out to the middle of nowhere, but if there is a pool, your kids will be happy for hours. So go ahead. Dive in and see if one fits the bill for your fam.