NEW YORK – Cheslie Kryst, Miss USA 2019, has been named correspondent for the 69th Miss Universe Competition, which will air live May 16 at 8 p.m. “The last time I stood on the Miss Universe stage, I was a contestant, representing the United States,” said Kryst, who placed in the top 10 for the title in 2019. “To return to the stage as a correspondent and contribute some perspective and insight for audiences watching around the world while cheering on the women who are competing is a true honor.”