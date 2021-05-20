Biden's Icebreaker Remark Reveals Cracks in Arctic Strategy
The ice recedes, and the competition for control of the Arctic quickens. Russia sailed its navy to the region last summer to carry out its largest war-game exercises ever, while a hungry China has made its Arctic aims known, arguing that despite its mainland lying thousands of miles away, climate change legitimizes its vaunted “Polar Silk Road” initiative. Perhaps more than ever before, then, the region has become a geopolitical convergence point where a nation’s ambitions can rise and fall, quite literally, on the reinforced-steel bow of a boat.www.realclearpolitics.com