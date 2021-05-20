newsbreak-logo
Metro Atlanta Chamber Expands Backed by ATL Community with Addition of 14 Middle-Market Businesses Driving Growth in the Region

By Staff Report
metroatlantaceo.com
 18 hours ago

Powered by the Metro Atlanta Chamber (MAC), Backed by ATL today announces the addition of 14 high-potential middle-market companies representing a cross-section of metro Atlanta entrepreneurs – some of the most promising enterprises from a region that saw more than $2 billion in venture capital investment last year alone. With more than 60 successful entrepreneurial exits over the past five years, metro Atlanta ranks among the top three cities in the nation for startups1. Backed by ATL companies have raised over $1 billion2 in capital and created more than 3,600 jobs3 in metro Atlanta since the program’s inception in 2017.

