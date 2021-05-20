Registration is now Open for The Georgia Wellness Summit Presented by the Georgia Commission on Women

There’s nothing that can bring Ahmaud Arbery back, but his mother said she knows he would be honored to know of the change his life has brought to Georgia. Wanda Cooper-Jones’ son Arbery — who was Black — was followed by three white men who say they thought he was a burglar, and shot and killed in February 2020. In the 14 months since, state lawmakers have passed two major pieces of legislation that aim to improve the lives of Black Georgians and other residents of color.