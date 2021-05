The social and economic consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic have shocked workers in every industry throughout the country. Millions of Americans lost their jobs due to furloughs and layoffs, but women bore the brunt of the effects at the beginning of the pandemic. The service sector, where women dominate, has been decimated by COVID-19. According to the National Women’s Law Center, there were nearly 2.2 million fewer women in the labor force in October than there were in February in 2020.