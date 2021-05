Photo provided by Emily Bowles. Why work in higher education? (Anonymous) When I was in graduate school, I was taking a seminar on politics and the female author, and at one point during the semester, we talked about how all of us struggled to reconcile our advocacy or activism with our intellectual work. At Lawrence, I’ve had so many opportunities to see what happens when theory and practice collide, and I love knowing that I can play a role in helping students see the myriad ways in which their complex stories are what sustain our community by creating an ecosystem of interdependent voices and visions, all ultimately linked by the shared value we place on lifelong learning and deep intellectual curiosity.