Google Fiber Releases 2020 Community Impact Report

Going back to MLPs for image processing, simple but effective (with competitive results) Image processing is one of the most interesting subareas in machine learning. It started with Multi-layer perceptions, then convolutions, then self-attention (transformers), and now this paper brings us back to MLPs. If you are like me, your first question would be how would an MLP achieve almost the same results as transformers and CNNs? This is the question that we will be answering in this article. The new proposed “MLP-Mixer” achieves very close results to the SOTA models trained on tons of data with almost 3x the speed. This was also an interesting metric in the paper (images/core/sec).