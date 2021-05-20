newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Internet

Google Fiber Releases 2020 Community Impact Report

By Staff Report
metroatlantaceo.com
 18 hours ago

Google Fiber has always focused on helping communities take on the very real digital equity challenges they grapple with every day. The tech company has partnered with some incredible organizations over the past decade, working to make each of its Fiber cities more digitally inclusive places. The past year has magnified the importance of these efforts, with the pandemic and the related changes to daily lives having an outsized impact on disadvantaged communities.

metroatlantaceo.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Online Communities#Internet Access#Online Access#Google Fiber Even#Google Fiber#Lgbtq Community#Releases#Company#Digital Literacy Training#Cities#Tech#Disadvantaged Communities#Communities Bridge#Employment#Approach#Equity#Food Insecurity#Daily Lives#People#Country
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entrepreneurship
News Break
Technology
News Break
Unemployment
News Break
Internet
News Break
Google
Related
InternetSearchengineland.com

The real-world impact of keyword stuffing in Google My Business

Keyword stuffing has been a hot topic in the Google My Business world for a long time. Keyword stuffing or “adding descriptors” to your name on Google My Business is when someone adds words to their business name on GMB that aren’t part of that business’s actual legal name. Here’s...
Softwaretowardsdatascience.com

Automate Google Sheet Reporting in 5 minutes

Automatically send the report to your boss every month without worries. Have you ever collect data with google sheets where the sheets are shared with everyone in your organization for inputting their weekly, monthly data such as performance reporting, inventory reporting, or KPI data reporting? After that, you will have to extract the data every month to proceed with your compilation.
Travelphocuswire.com

What is the early impact of Google's free booking links for hotels?

Google launched free booking links on March this year, to complement the existing Google Hotel Ads program. It was the company’s biggest move in recent times and generated an endless debate about where Google is heading in the online travel ecosystem. Eight weeks later, the dust has settled and we...
Softwaretowardsdatascience.com

Google Releases MLP-Mixer: An All-MLP Architecture for Vision

Going back to MLPs for image processing, simple but effective (with competitive results) Image processing is one of the most interesting subareas in machine learning. It started with Multi-layer perceptions, then convolutions, then self-attention (transformers), and now this paper brings us back to MLPs. If you are like me, your first question would be how would an MLP achieve almost the same results as transformers and CNNs? This is the question that we will be answering in this article. The new proposed “MLP-Mixer” achieves very close results to the SOTA models trained on tons of data with almost 3x the speed. This was also an interesting metric in the paper (images/core/sec).
West Des Moines, IAtelecompetitor.com

Mediacom Seeks to Halt Google Fiber Build, Citing Favoritism

Mediacom Communications Corp. subsidiary MCC Iowa LLC this week filed a petition with the FCC seeking review of the rights-of-way management practices of the city of West Des Moines and what the company calls the city’s exclusive relationship with Google Fiber. The petition was filed under Section 253 of the...
Small Business9to5Google

Google Fiber finally has a logo over a decade after launch

Over the past few months, Alphabet’s Google-branded ISP has been rolling out 2 Gigabit Internet in existing cities. Google Fiber now has a new logo for Fiber and Fiber Webpass after previously just using a wordmark. For the entirety of its existence, the ISP’s logo has been a four-colored “Google”...
Cell PhonesANDROID COMMUNITY.COM

Google Arts & Culture releases Woolaroo tool for indigenous languages

It’s not just certain animals that are in danger of becoming extinct. There are also indigenous languages that may eventually become endangered because the number of native speakers keeps dwindling every year. The younger generation rarely learns or speaks the language at home or in school. Google Arts & Culture now has a new tool called Woolaroo that will help speakers and learners of such languages to adapt to an evolving world through digital technology. The first language that will be featured here is Yugambeh, an indigenous Australian language in Southeast Queensland.
Internetallaboutarizonanews.com

Cox Increases Speed of Low-Cost Internet For Families Permanently

Last week, Cox Communications announced the increased speed of its low-cost internet option for families introduced at the onset of COVID-19 will be permanent. The option, known as Connect2Compete, is available at $9.95 per month for families with school-aged children who are enrolled in government financial assistance programs. The company...
Advocacyakbizmag.com

GCI Launches Program to Provide Free Internet to Alaskans in Need

GCI will deliver free internet to Alaskans in need as part of the Emergency Broadband Benefit Program (EBBP). The EBBP, a temporary program the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) announced earlier this year, will provide internet to qualifying households struggling to pay for internet service during the pandemic. GCI will offer its standard internet plan for free to those who qualify.
TechnologyPosted by
Android Police

Google hires an Android community rooting guru

Magisk developer Hung-Lin "John" Wu (aka topjohnwu at many venues) has just started working for Google — on the Android Platform Security team, no less. For those without the context to pick up on the irony, that means John Wu is now working for the group inside Google that Magisk and SafetyNet-circumventing Magisk Hide have been playing cat and mouse with for the last several years. However, it sounds like he'll be able to continue working on Magisk in his free time.
Jackson, MSWDAM-TV

Reeves touts Google’s economic impact on Magnolia State

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Business owners that saw an increase in out-of-state customers and online orders during the pandemic might want to thank Google for at least a portion of that traffic. According to a report released by the company recently, Google helped provide more than $180 million in economic...
InternetPosted by
The Hill

Three essential elements needed for broadband access

Policymakers did not suddenly wake up during the COVID-19 pandemic and discover that millions of Americans lack access to an affordable, reliable high-speed broadband connection; they have heard that from community leaders, consumers and companies for years. In fact, these leading experts, advocates and businesses have long touted research that...
InternetKENS 5

How to apply for a $50 monthly discount on internet service

SAN ANTONIO — The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) is offering an Emergency Broadband Benefit. It is a pandemic-related program to make the internet more affordable and accessible both on your phone and computer. It is $50 off your monthly internet bill. It is for existing and new services. Before you...
Chilton County, ALClanton Advertiser

Broadband study releases report

Sain Associates is making the rounds to local governments presenting its executive summary from the broadband feasibility study for Chilton County. The study was paid for through a partnership of the Chilton County Industrial Development Authority, Chilton County Commission and local municipalities to determine what parts of the county do not have access to broadband (high-speed internet) and possible projects to improve the situation.
Texas Statethekatynews.com

Consolidated Communications Expands Gigabit Fiber Internet Network in Texas Communities of Conroe, Katy and Lufkin

Upgrades are part of company’s five-year fiber expansion plan that will deliver symmetrical gigabit fiber services to thousands of new Texas locations by 2025. As part of the company’s five-year plan to expand its fiber-to-the-premises (FTTP) network, Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ: CNSL) is actively upgrading broadband services in its Conroe, Katy and Lufkin service areas. This large-scale investment will connect more customers and small businesses and enable faster, highly reliable multi-Gig speeds.