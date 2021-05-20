Google Fiber Releases 2020 Community Impact Report
Google Fiber has always focused on helping communities take on the very real digital equity challenges they grapple with every day. The tech company has partnered with some incredible organizations over the past decade, working to make each of its Fiber cities more digitally inclusive places. The past year has magnified the importance of these efforts, with the pandemic and the related changes to daily lives having an outsized impact on disadvantaged communities.metroatlantaceo.com