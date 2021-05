TAMPA BAY, Fla. (May 13, 2021)—Empath Health and Stratum Health System announced that their merged organizations will be known as Empath Health. The two not-for-profit care organizations have joined together in a merger of equals to create one of the country’s largest not-for-profit health systems delivering non-acute care and services through its skilled, medical and holistic programs to individuals with chronic, advanced and terminal illnesses and those experiencing grief.