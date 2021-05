LINK/USD achieved record values late in the weekend when it came within shouting distance of the 53.00000 level. A reversal lower has certainly occurred, and what can be defined as a flash crash slightly below the 41.00000 juncture was experienced yesterday. However, after putting in this decline, LINK/USD has become fairly stable again and has been trading between the junctures of44.50000 and 46.60000 a majority of the time.