Florida-based BurgerFi International Inc. has hired Karl Goodhew, a former director of Software Engineering at Macy's Inc., as chief technology officer. "Our investments in our digital platforms like our mobile application, loyalty program and online ordering capabilities positioned us well to deal with the dramatic changes in consumer behavior caused by the pandemic," BurgerFi CEO Julio Ramirez said in a company press release. "Given the increasingly important role technology plays in our ability to deliver a seamless guest experience and operate as efficiently and profitably as possible, we recognized the need to have a Chief Technology Officer."