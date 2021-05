Under tow aboard the barge 455-7, the shipwrecked Golden Ray’s severed engine section headed out of the St. Simons Sound around 10:30 a.m. Saturday. After passing a U.S. Coast Guard inspection for ocean transit, the 6,300-ton chunk of steel known as Section 7 to salvors is in route to the Modern American Recycling Services facility in Gibson, La. Standing on its port side at 135-feet-tall from the barge deck to the sky, Section 7 follows in the path of the three previous sections removed from the shipwreck: the bow (Section 1), the stern (Section 8), and Section 2 at the fore.