newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Shepherd Center and the Governor's Office of Highway Safety Help Georgians Scoot Safe

metroatlantaceo.com
 18 hours ago

Electric scooter usage is steadily increasing in Georgia. Micromobility's increased popularity in urban areas and on college campuses makes safety awareness and education even more important. But how will scooter operators, riders, and cities make scooting and micromobility a safer experience for all? This is where the Scoot Safe campaign will play an important role in connecting operators, city and school administrators, health professionals and innovators in safety and micromobility for the benefit of riders – with the top benefits being injury prevention and a decrease in electric scooter-related deaths.Scoot Safe's mission is to equip key stakeholders and inspire electric scooter riders to make safer riding choices that will keep them from bruising their peach! The goal is to accomplish this mission by addressing the following critical electric-scooter safety concerns via digital media:

metroatlantaceo.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Safety#School Safety#City Services#The Governor#Scoot Safe#Speeding#Neoluxe Marketing#Georgians#Electric Scooter Riders#Safer Riding Choices#Safety Concerns#Scooter Apps#Electric Scooter Usage#Safety Messages#Electric Scooters#Connecting Operators#Cities#School Administrators#Health Professionals#Urban Areas
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Cars
News Break
Youtube
Related
CarsPosted by
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Office of Highway Safety reminding Kyians to ‘share the road’ during Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month

In recognition of May as Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month, the Kentucky Office of Highway Safety (KOHS) joins the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) in reminding motorists and motorcyclists to “share the road” to help prevent crashes, injuries and deaths on Kentucky roadways. “Safety is a mutual responsibility for motorists...
Mississippi StateRegister Citizen

Group seeks safety improvements to north Mississippi highway

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Leaders in north Mississippi say they will ask Gov. Tate Reeves and lawmakers for help improving the safety along state Highway 7, which runs through their communities. The Oxford Eagle reported that the Coalition for a Safer Seven is made up of county supervisors and mayors...
Atlanta, GAOn Common Ground News

Safety Fire Commissioner King urges Georgians not to stockpile gasoline

ATLANTA – Georgia Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King today urged Georgians to not stockpile gasoline and to practice safe gasoline filling and storing measures. “In response to the recent cyberattack against the Colonial Pipeline, there have been numerous reports of Georgians stockpiling gasoline and using unsafe storage...
Evangeline Parish, LAvilleplattetoday.com

GOVERNOR'S OFFICE HOMELAND SECURITY DONATES COMMAND POST!

The Evangeline Parish Sheriff Department on May 3rd 2021 received the donation of a 2020 Grey Wolf camper 27 feet in length, from the Governor's Office Homeland Security Emergency Preparedness. The camper was retro fitted into a mobile command post, for the Sheriff Department. The mobile command will post will be utilized in the event of search and rescue, Hostage situations, natural disasters, festivals, and the many other needs that come up and require deputies to be in the field for extended periods of time. The mobile command post will be equipped with radios, laptop computers and gear that deputies need to use in the event of an emergency situation.
Atlanta, GAinsideradvantage.com

Shepherd Center leans into virtual care

One upside of the pandemic was that healthcare organizations were forced to make the leap into expanding their telehealth and virtual care options. The Shepherd Center in Atlanta, one of the world’s foremost spinal and brain care hospitals, did not miss the boat. Shepherd Chief Strategy Officer Chet Bhasin talked...
Stoneham, MAWicked Local

OPINION: Stoneham Safety Officer discusses motorcycle safety

There are over four million motorcycles registered in the United States each year. The popularity of this mode of transportation is attributed to the low initial cost of a motorcycle, its use as a pleasure vehicle and for some models, the good fuel efficiency. According to the National Highway Transportation...
Las Vegas, NVthenevadaindependent.com

Governor’s office not considering early end for federal unemployment benefits

Offices of the Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation in Las Vegas. (Daniel Clark/The Nevada Independent) Gov. Steve Sisolak is not considering ending federal unemployment benefits early, even though several states are declining the help amid concerns that businesses are having trouble finding willing workers, a spokeswoman said on Friday.
Georgia StatePosted by
13WMAZ

Dublin police chief says Georgia's new citizen's arrest law will help keep people safe

MACON, Ga. — On Monday, Governor Brian Kemp signed a new citizen's arrest bill into law repealing the Civil War-era bill. Calls for change came after last summer's shooting and killing of Ahmaud Arbery, who was killed while jogging through a Brunswick neighborhood. Greg McMichael and his son Travis McMichael chased Arbery because they suspected he committed recent burglaries.
Traffictribuneledgernews.com

Safety fence plans for major highway

May 9—TALL metal railings could soon be erected along the sides of a major highway to protect pedestrians and avert accidents. The Northern Municipal Council has also proposed paving the muddy sidewalk along the Al Louzi Highway and planting trees as part of a beautification drive . Support Local Journalism.
Michigan StatePosted by
94.9 WMMQ

Staying Safe In Michigan For Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month

I have owned 2 motorcycle's in my life, and I sold both of them within a years time. Why? Because I had a few near accidents where I could have been seriously injured. I got to the point where I was uneasy about people around me in 2000 pound bullets called cars. If I ever live in a place that has wide open spaces and mild traffic, I would get another one, because I really love to ride.
Trafficallongeorgia.com

Bulloch School District Hiring Bus Drivers, Includes Free Training

Bulloch County Schools is in the process of hiring bus drivers. The district will help prepare applicants earn a Commercial Driver’s License(CDL) with passenger endorsements, and then pay trainees while they receive up to 28 hours of free professional bus driver training. Multiple classes are scheduled for this spring and summer.
Healthworkerscompensation.com

June is National Safety Month, Tips for a Safe Return to Office and More

The National Safety Council (NSC) Each year, the National Safety Council hosts National Safety Month as a reminder to prioritize safety in the workplace and beyond. An area of focus is designated for each week in June. This year's topics include incident prevention, COVID-19 safety, psychological safety and continuous improvement. Members and non-members can sign up to receive resources and help spread the various safety messages.
Trafficgoodmenproject.com

Traffic Is Down on American Highways During the Pandemic, but Vehicle Deaths Are Up – Here’s How to Stay Safe on the Road

Although there are fewer cars on America’s roads since the pandemic began, the number of fatal car crashes has increased. Early nationwide data supports this counterintuitive finding: Although daily trips from households fell by as much as 35% in 2020, preliminary traffic fatality count data for the first nine months of 2020 shows 28,190 people died in motor vehicle traffic crashes – a 4.6% increase compared with the same period in 2019. The same trend has been reported in countries outside the U.S., such as Australia, where less traffic has not produced fewer road deaths.
ProtestsWLBT

SC teacher group organizing protest after governor’s order on masks in schools

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A teacher group in South Carolina is now looking to protest the lifting of mask mandates for schools across the state. In a statement published Wednesday, SC for Ed called the decision from Gov. Henry McMaster and state superintendent Molly Spearman “the last in a long line of abuses against school staff by our state leaders.”