SelecSource Staffing Services Promotes Jay Rogers to Chief Operating Officer

Intrance Medical Systems, Inc., a subsidiary of Sweden-based Intrance Holdings AB, today announced the company has officially established its U.S. operations with the appointment of Patrick M. Shea as Chief Executive Officer and member of the Board of Directors. Mr. Shea will be responsible for building the company’s operational and business structure and initiating the U.S. clinical development program for its fixed-dose combination treatment of levodopa, carbidopa and entacapone for enteral infusion in advanced Parkinson’s disease patients. The product is currently marketed as Lecigon™ in the Nordic countries and certain European markets.