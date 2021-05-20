SelecSource Staffing Services Promotes Jay Rogers to Chief Operating Officer
SelecSource Staffing Services, a Georgia grown talent-inspired employment agency, recently announced the promotion of their Vice President of Operations, Jay Rogers, to Chief Operating Officer (COO). As COO, he will manage the Sales and Operations for each of the four divisions across the company (including: Power & Cabling, Industrial, Professional and Technical Workforce divisions). Rogers will also oversee safety, talent acquisition and training in this new role.metroatlantaceo.com