Satisfy Your Sweet Tooth with Dickey’s New Addition to its Summer of Family Favorites

If you have a sweet tooth, you've come to the right place! Finding a recipe that incorporates sweet, sugary, and satisfying candy is not always the easiest, as some are just too overwhelming for your taste buds. Luckily, we found the best candy-infused recipes out there, and to say they're decadent is an understatement. Complete with sweet treats like Reese's, M&Ms, and so much more, you'll be able to experiment with chocolate, toffee, caramel, and more. No matter what kind of candy you have, you can make the most delicious sweet treat of them all. Keep reading to see the best recipes you can make with candy ahead.