Satisfy Your Sweet Tooth with Dickey’s New Addition to its Summer of Family Favorites
World’s largest barbecue concept debuts Caramel Crunch Brownie made with SNICKERS®. Dickey’s fans can indulge in the new Caramel Crunch Brownie made with SNICKERS as part of the Texas-style barbecue restaurant’s seasonal menu. In honor of its 80th anniversary and to celebrate its new menu item, Dickey’s is offering fans a special that includes a Pulled Pork Classic Sandwich, your choice of side and a Caramel Crunch Brownie made with SNICKERS for dessert, all for just $8.80. This limited-time item and meal will be available all summer long at participating Dickey’s locations.www.franchising.com