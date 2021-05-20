151 W US Highway 24 Highway

During the next Planning Commission meeting, which will be held on May 11th, there is an item on the agenda to codify community mailboxes. As developments move into the city it has been a regular sight to see community mailboxes, or mailboxes that serve a subdivision and not just a single dwelling. These are also sometimes called Cluster Mailboxes. Instead of having a mailbox in front of each house, the mail carrier will drop the mail off in a mailbox that resembles the old-time Post Office Boxes of the past. The United States Postal Service (USPS) defines these types of mailboxes as, “This unit is a centralized unit of individually locked compartments for the delivery and collection of mail referred to as a Cluster Box Unit (CBU) Cluster Box units or ‘community mailboxes’ offer the greatest amount of fuel savings and carbon emission reductions because carriers can deliver mail to multiple customers during a single stop with less truck idle time. Increasing the use of centralized delivery for new and existing customers helps the Postal Service create ‘greener’ neighborhoods across the country.” An article on newhomesource.com states, “Under pressure to cut costs wherever possible, the U.S. Postal Service (USPS) is now requiring builders and developers to purchase and install kiosks holding a cluster of individual mailboxes.” This trend has some disadvantages and advantages. “If you are a senior citizen, handicapped or simply don’t feel like walking (or driving) up to a block away every day to fetch your mail, however, it is something that you might want to move up the list.” Is one of the topics that an article by Lew Sichelman discusses in his blog post “What to Know About Neighborhood Cluster Mailboxes“. Like regular mailboxes, the resident is responsible for the upkeep of the mailbox. This moves to the community in a cluster mailbox.