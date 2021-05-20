151 W US Highway 24 Highway
Three great spots in a high traffic area for least: 165: Offers 650 SQF and comes with an office, small storage, front counter reception, back lounge room and misc space. The space can be configured to your liking and seller is willing. 169: Offers 750 SQF. There are other offices can be all compound as a giant space or leased separately for any office or retail use such as barber, Taylor, sandwiches place, pizza, daycare, etc. There are many businesses there such as dealerships, ACE hardware, U-Haul, and many others. Great visibility.www.reecenichols.com