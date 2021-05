Todo Sobre Camisetas have leaked AC Milan’s home kit for the 2021-22 season and it lines up with most of the reports we have had over the previous months. The shirt will feature a bright red base contrary to the usual darker shades. The kit will have black stripes with a thick one in the middle followed by slightly smaller ones on either side and finally thin stripes right before the sleeves. The shirt will feature ‘Sempre Milan’ printed on the back of the neck. The shirt will be paired with white shorts and white socks as has become the standard.