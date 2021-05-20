newsbreak-logo
Presidential Election

Democrats Mull Weakening Biden Tax On Capital Gains For Estates

By Laura Davison, Nancy Cook
fa-mag.com
 18 hours ago

The Biden administration’s proposal to dramatically expand the inheritance tax bill for wealthy Americans is running into some headwinds with Democrats on Capitol Hill, showcasing nervousness about the scope and size of elements of the White House’s ambitious tax plans. President Joe Biden’s sweeping expansion of social spending programs would...

