newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

1310 W 23rd Street

reecenichols.com
 18 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleHalf of this stand alone building is used and rented by a Boost Mobile phone shop as month to month. The whole building can rented out or half of it. There is plenty of space and parking. Usage is up to your imagination and can be configured to fit your needs.

www.reecenichols.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile Phone#Boost Mobile#Street Parking#Usage
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Cell Phones
Related
Cedar Falls, IAcedar-falls.ia.us

Road Closure Notice - Olive Street from W 3rd to W 4th Street

Beginning Tuesday, May 18, 2021, the contractor will begin reconstruction of Olive Street from W 3rd Street to W 4th Street. In order for the contractor to begin pavement removal, a full road closure will be required. The road closure will be in effect for up to eight (8) weeks, depending on the weather.
Rochester, NY13 WHAM

Three hurt in two separate shootings on W. Main Street

Rochester, N.Y. – Three people were hurt in separate shootings overnight Saturday into Sunday on West Main Street in Rochester. Police say they were called to West Main near Canal Street a little before midnight for a reported shooting. While officers were there, they said a 25-year-old Rochester man arrived...
Kalispell, MTkalispell.com

W CENTER STREET CLOSURE

The City of Kalispell Water Department will be performing water maintenance on W Center Street from 7th Avenue W and 8th Avenue W. The work is scheduled to start Monday, May 10th and is expected to be completed by the end of the day on Thursday, May 13th – weather permitting and scheduling availability of materials and equipment. Work will begin at approximately 9:00 am and continue to 4:30 pm.
Kalispell, MTkalispell.com

W Center Street Closure

The City of Kalispell Water Department will be performing water maintenance on W Center Street from 6th Avenue W and 10th Avenue W. The work is scheduled to start Monday, May 17th and is expected to be completed by the end of the day on Thursday, May 20th – weather permitting and scheduling availability of materials and equipment. Work will begin at approximately 9:00 am and continue to 4:30 pm.
Falls Church, VAarlingtonrealtyinc.com

502 W Broad Street , #210

Welcome to this gorgeous and rarely available 1867 square foot condo in the heart of Falls Church City with great walkability to so many amazing shops and restaurants! Enter this unit via a traditional foyer with front hall closet and powder room, perfect for guests when entertaining. This condo includes two huge bedrooms with custom walk-in closets, and large, attached bathrooms. The primary bath has dual sinks with a soaking tub and shower stall. The bonus den serves as an extra bedroom or comfortable office space. Current owners replaced the living/dining space carpet with hardwood floors and recently painted and replaced all of the bedroom and den carpets. The gourmet kitchen can't be beat, with stainless steel appliances including a gorgeous newer gas range, loads of extra counter and storage space, and a spacious laundry room/pantry. The living space includes a gas fireplace and sliding doors to one of the building's largest balconies. Balcony can also be accessed via the primary bedroom. Sit outside in your own private space or you may choose to relax and enjoy the lovely landscaped common outdoor courtyard area. This unit has added value since it includes TWO parking spaces and TWO large storage units! Other condo amenities include a front desk with concierge service, a library, a large party room that can be rented for holiday gatherings or special occasions, and an exercise room. The lobby and condo floor hallways have recently been renovated with new carpet, bright lights and crown molding. This is an amazing contemporary building in a fabulous location! Falls Church City schools are nearby, with an easy commute to DC, Tysons, various Metro stops, bus service, area airports, and so much more. Don't miss out!