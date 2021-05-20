1310 W 23rd Street

Welcome to this gorgeous and rarely available 1867 square foot condo in the heart of Falls Church City with great walkability to so many amazing shops and restaurants! Enter this unit via a traditional foyer with front hall closet and powder room, perfect for guests when entertaining. This condo includes two huge bedrooms with custom walk-in closets, and large, attached bathrooms. The primary bath has dual sinks with a soaking tub and shower stall. The bonus den serves as an extra bedroom or comfortable office space. Current owners replaced the living/dining space carpet with hardwood floors and recently painted and replaced all of the bedroom and den carpets. The gourmet kitchen can't be beat, with stainless steel appliances including a gorgeous newer gas range, loads of extra counter and storage space, and a spacious laundry room/pantry. The living space includes a gas fireplace and sliding doors to one of the building's largest balconies. Balcony can also be accessed via the primary bedroom. Sit outside in your own private space or you may choose to relax and enjoy the lovely landscaped common outdoor courtyard area. This unit has added value since it includes TWO parking spaces and TWO large storage units! Other condo amenities include a front desk with concierge service, a library, a large party room that can be rented for holiday gatherings or special occasions, and an exercise room. The lobby and condo floor hallways have recently been renovated with new carpet, bright lights and crown molding. This is an amazing contemporary building in a fabulous location! Falls Church City schools are nearby, with an easy commute to DC, Tysons, various Metro stops, bus service, area airports, and so much more. Don't miss out!