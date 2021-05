The City of Topeka recently completed Phase 1 of the Kansas River Weir Project, creating a safe passage for recreation and use of the Kansas River. Anyone using the river for recreation should only pass through the boat chute, which includes the fish ladder, adjacent to the north bank as it is the only safe passage. There is a galvanized pole sticking out of the water at the signal boulder approximately 50’ from the bank which signals boaters, kayakers and others enjoying the river to stay left to enter the boat chute. The river weir project constructed a north bank fish passage and recreation enhancement including boat chutes and fish ladders, energy dissipation rock placement, stairs, downstream boat ramp and parking lot resurfacing.