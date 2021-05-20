newsbreak-logo
Union Local comes up short in D-III district title game

Times-Leader
 18 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleCAMBRIDGE — Sometimes it’s not how you start, but how you finish. Unfortunately, that was the case Wednesday night for the Union Local softball team. The Cinderella Jets, the No. 8 seed, scored five times in the first and added five more in the fourth to take a 10-3 lead in the Division III Eastern District championship game with No. 4 Tuscarawas Valley. However, the Belmont Countians could only muster two baserunners over the final three frames and the Trojans tallied six times in the bottom of the sixth for a come-from-behind, 14-10, victory on the sun-baked City Parks diamond.

