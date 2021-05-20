Georgia Historical Society Dedicates New Civil Rights Trail Historical Marker for Bynes-Royall Funeral Home Inc.
The Georgia Historical Society has announced the unveiling of a new historical marker in Chatham County commemorating Bynes-Royall Funeral Home, Inc. in Savannah, Georgia. “The Bynes-Royall Funeral Home has provided funeral services for over 140 years in Savannah,” said GHS Marker Manager Elyse Butler. “This new historical marker, along with the Louis B. Toomer: Founder of Carver State Bank and The McKelvey-Powell Building markers, highlights the importance of the West Broad Street (now Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd) role as the historical business and cultural epicenter for Savannah’s Black community.”savannahceo.com