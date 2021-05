The human toll of the Covid-19 pandemic on entertainment industry workers has come into sharper focus with the release of a new survey by the Actors Fund. The survey found that among those who reached out to it for help, nearly half lost full-time employment; 62% reported losing part-time or gig employment; 40% faced food insecurity; 28% fell behind on their rent or mortgage, and 20% had been forced to move. One-in-ten said they lost their health insurance and have not had it replaced, and another 10% said they had to sell a large asset, such as a house or a car.