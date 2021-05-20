newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

State Shrimping Industry to Benefit from Federal Program

savannahceo.com
 18 hours ago

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) today announced it will purchase up to $159.4 million in domestically produced seafood, fruits, legumes, and nuts for distribution to a variety of domestic food assistance programs, including charitable institutions. These purchases are being made utilizing funds under the authority of Section 32 of the Agricultural Adjustment Act (Pub. L. 74-320), as amended (Section 32). This is one of many actions USDA is taking to address the disruptions in the food system supply chain and worsened food insecurity resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.

savannahceo.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alaska State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Vilsack
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fish Farmers#Food Insecurity#Food Production#Farm Income#Federal Funds#State Funds#Local Food#The Biden Administration#Pacific Rockfish Fillets#Wbscm#Www Ams Usda Gov#Ams#Frozen#Navy#Pacific Pink Shrimp#Pacific Whiting Fillets#Fsa#Americans#Salmon#Elap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
United States Navy
News Break
USDA
News Break
Economy
News Break
Agriculture
News Break
Industry
News Break
Seafood
Related
Pennsylvania Statetricountyindependent.com

Pennsylvania unemployment: State's extended benefits program ends, claims shift to federal program for now

Roughly 7,000 Pennsylvanians receiving extended unemployment benefits are moving out of a state program and into a federal one that expires later this year. The Department of Labor & Industry’s extended unemployment program for individuals receiving state unemployment benefits ended Saturday. The process to move them to the federal program began Sunday.
AgricultureRadio Iowa

John Deere program helps Nigerian farmers succeed during ‘hunger season’

Iowa’s largest manufacturing employer is being recognized for the success of its farming education program in Nigeria. Quad Cities-based John Deere partnered with a non-profit and local farmers on the Rayuwa project last year, which aims to teach Nigerian farmers better agricultural techniques. Out of more than four-thousand applicants, Fast...
AgricultureFood Navigator

‘Doing the right thing is always good for business…’ Chobani president on industry-first Fair Trade certification for dairy

From grim footage of workers mistreating cows to environmental concerns, consumer perceptions of the dairy industry are not universally positive, acknowledges Chobani president Peter McGuinness. But adding dairy to the sectors covered by Fair Trade certification – which tends to be associated with commodities sourced from outside of the US such as cocoa and coffee – is an important step to ensure US dairy farmers get a fair deal and – over time - adhere to stricter sustainability standards, he told FoodNavigator-USA.
Agriculturewho13.com

Survey Responses Need from Farmers for June Reports

Major June reports need survey responses from Iowa farmers. Over the next few week the National Agricultural Statistics Service will conduct two major mid-year surveys: the June Agriculture Survey and the June Area Survey. The agency will contact just under 4,000 producers across Iowa to determine crop acreage and stock levels.
Agriculturefb.org

Livestock and Farm Groups Discuss Cattle Market Transparency

A group of farm and livestock organizations met last week to find ways to improve cattle market transparency. Micheal Clements shares more about the discussion. Clements: Six agriculture groups recently held a discussion on the current state of cattle markets. The meeting included the American Farm Bureau Federation, National Cattlemen’s Beef Association, R-CALF, U.S. Cattlemen’s Association, National Farmers Union and the Livestock Marketing Association. Farm Bureau President Zippy Duvall calls the meeting an unprecedented event.
Agriculturehoosieragtoday.com

Commentary: Chip Shortage Forcing Farmers to Plan Ahead

The biggest factor impacting the ability of U.S. farmers to produce the food we need has nothing to do with the weather, the markets, trade, regulations, or disease. The worldwide shortage of computer chips will impact all aspects of agriculture for the next two years and beyond. Almost every piece of farm equipment, like most everything else in our lives, needs a computer chips to operate. Due in part to the Covid 19 Pandemic, there is a massive worldwide shortage of chips; and the industry is unable to meet the skyrocketing demand. Industry sources say the current shortage will not be resolved until sometime in 2022.
AgricultureKFVS12

Secret Subsidies: Payments to farms allowed to stretch far beyond rural America, sowing concern about who gets what

(InvestigateTV) - Billions of U.S. taxpayer dollars are directed each year to the country’s farms to help keep agriculture afloat when times get tough. But the federal government is sending millions of these subsidy dollars in the names of people who live and work hundreds of miles from the farms that get the money. Though they are supposed to be actively engaged in the farm’s work, it is unclear how or if they actually are.
Agriculturegoldrushcam.com

USDA to Purchase $159.4 Million in Nutritious Consumer-Ready Seafood and More for Food Assistance Programs

May 17, 2021 - WASHINGTON - The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) last week announced it will purchase up to $159.4 million in domestically produced seafood, fruits, legumes, and nuts for distribution to a variety of domestic food assistance programs, including charitable institutions. These purchases are being made utilizing funds under the authority of Section 32 of the Agricultural Adjustment Act (Pub. L. 74-320), as amended (Section 32). This is one of many actions USDA is taking to address the disruptions in the food system supply chain and worsened food insecurity resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Agriculturefoodsafetynews.com

Federal officials warn public about illegally imported catfish from Brazil

Federal officials are warning the public to check their freezers for certain frozen catfish products after U.S. smuggling officials found they had been imported from Brazil. Brazil is not eligible to export fish of the Siluriformes family to the United States, according to the warning from the USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service.
Iowa StateLe Mars Daily Sentinel

Iowa to end participation in federal unemployment benefit programs

DES MOINES – Governor Kim Reynolds announced new measures to address the State of Iowa’s severe workforce shortage. Effective June 12, 2021, the State of Iowa will end its participation in federal pandemic-related unemployment benefit programs. The Governor also announced that effective June 13, 2021, Iowa will no longer waive employer charges for COVID-related unemployment insurance claims.
AgricultureHigh Plains Journal

Time to retire beef checkoff

I am willing to bet there is absolutely nothing I can put in one sentence that creates greater division or interest in reading than that headline above. In January 2020, I wrote a three-part series about how important it was that the current beef checkoff come to a halt. The reason was not because I am anti-checkoff but rather because I am leery of the federal government. We had a sympathetic White House with the Trump administration and the ability to maneuver a well-intended checkoff was a real possibility. Now, it is a total disaster and, in my opinion, we must act immediately.
Agriculturesavingseafood.org

USDA Helps Struggling Pacific Seafood Industry With Historic Purchase

Over the past year, the nationwide closure of restaurants has caused a 70 percent drop in the seafood market, according to Lori Steele. She’s executive director for the West Coast Seafood Processors Association, which represents Oregon, Washington, and California. Now Steele says out of $160 million the USDA is using...
AgricultureLancaster Farming

Law Specialist to Lead Research in Risk Mitigation for Hemp Producers

Senior faculty specialist in the University of Maryland Department of Agricultural and Resource Economics Paul Goeringer is leading a team of researchers and Extension specialists in an analysis of risk management tools and the development of educational outreach materials for small and medium-sized farmers interested in transitioning to growing industrial hemp.
AgriculturePosted by
The Hill

Biden must pay farmers to store more carbon

In his first 100 days in office, President Biden has advanced a tectonic shift in American climate policy. He has ushered in an ambitious American Jobs Plan meant to spark the creation of renewable energy jobs and bolster a green American infrastructure, and he has pledged to halve U.S. emissions by 2030. But beyond wind turbines and electric vehicle charging stations, the Biden administration is eyeing a new frontier for a sector that is critical to curbing dangerous levels of carbon emissions: agriculture.
Agriculturemageenews.com

HYDE-SMITH ANNOUNCES $25 MILLION USDA ACTION TO BOOST SHRIMP INDUSTRY

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.) today welcomed a U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) commitment to purchase an additional $25 million in wild-caught shrimp that should benefit the Mississippi Gulf Coast. The USDA on Thursday announced the purchase of Gulf of Mexico and South Atlantic wild-caught shrimp through...