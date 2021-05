Workforce Solutions East Texas (WSET) is proud to partner with Region VII Education Center to host its first Youth Expo, a virtual job fair for teens age 16 and up who are looking for summer jobs, paid internships, or their next career. With traditional events restricted due to COVID-19, WSET uses a new virtual platform to protect attendees' health and safety. The Youth Expo will be held on Thursday, May 13, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and is aimed for seniors to participate during their career and technical education course at school.