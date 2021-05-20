United Way of the Coastal Empire Celebrates 2020 Accomplishments and Inducts New Officers at Annual Meeting
United Way of the Coastal Empire had lots to celebrate in its 83rd Annual Meeting Luncheon. Outgoing Board Chair Larry Silbermann reflected on the great achievements the organization has accomplished in the last year through the generosity and resilience from more than 13,000 individuals, companies, and organizations. The organization also welcomed Jeff O’Connor of First Citizens Bank as new board chair and Cecilia Russo Turner of Cecilia Russo Marketing as new campaign chair. The Annual Meeting was held at the Westin Savannah Harbor Golf Resort and Spa with limited attendance.savannahceo.com