Chatham County, GA

United Way of the Coastal Empire Celebrates 2020 Accomplishments and Inducts New Officers at Annual Meeting

By Staff Report
savannahceo.com
 18 hours ago

United Way of the Coastal Empire had lots to celebrate in its 83rd Annual Meeting Luncheon. Outgoing Board Chair Larry Silbermann reflected on the great achievements the organization has accomplished in the last year through the generosity and resilience from more than 13,000 individuals, companies, and organizations. The organization also welcomed Jeff O’Connor of First Citizens Bank as new board chair and Cecilia Russo Turner of Cecilia Russo Marketing as new campaign chair. The Annual Meeting was held at the Westin Savannah Harbor Golf Resort and Spa with limited attendance.

#Volunteers#Charity#Annual Meeting#Board Members#Service Members#The Coastal Empire#Wtoc Tv#United Way 2#Safety Net#Upward Mobility#The Board Of Directors#Community Volunteer#The Mediation Center#Austin Hill Realty#Wjcl Tv#Ameris Bank#Thomas Hutton#Georgia Power#Je Dunn Construction#Memorial Health
