Mel B's ex claims new campaign has upset daughter

Tiger King star John Finlay says that his marriage with Joe Exotic was fake. Millions of people became engrossed with the Netflix series over the course of the pandemic. Now, Finlay is saying that the whole marriage was a publicity stunt. He’s also arguing that Exotic took advantage of him during that period due to drug use. The Tiger King star was married to the iconic ringleader and Travis Maldonado during a ceremony that raised a lot of eyebrows during the series. If the goal was to shock some of the viewership, Tiger King exceeded every expectation. But, Finlay’s story illustrates that Exotic really put these people in his orbit through the wringer. (Even if they all stood on sketchy ground in the first place by being a part of these schemes.) Check out what the documentary star told The Sun about the experience.