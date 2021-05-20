Mel B's ex claims new campaign has upset daughter
Mel B's ex-husband claims their daughter has been left "distraught" by her domestic violence awareness campaign. The Spice Girls singer appears in a hard-hitting short film, 'Love Should Not Hurt', as a character who appears beaten and trapped in a relationship and Stephen Belafonte - who has repeatedly denied the 'Stop' hitmaker's allegations he was abusive in their marriage - has now asked the court for nine-year-old Madison to take an extended break from seeing her mother because she was so upset, distraught and tearful after seeing the video online.www.arcamax.com