Mel B's ex claims new campaign has upset daughter

 18 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleMel B's ex-husband claims their daughter has been left "distraught" by her domestic violence awareness campaign. The Spice Girls singer appears in a hard-hitting short film, 'Love Should Not Hurt', as a character who appears beaten and trapped in a relationship and Stephen Belafonte - who has repeatedly denied the 'Stop' hitmaker's allegations he was abusive in their marriage - has now asked the court for nine-year-old Madison to take an extended break from seeing her mother because she was so upset, distraught and tearful after seeing the video online.

CelebritiesWUSA

Beyoncé Told Victoria Beckham the Spice Girls Inspired Her Career

Girl power inspired ladies around the world, including Beyoncé! Victoria Beckham recalled meeting Queen Bey and talking about the Spice Girls. "I met Beyoncé a few years ago, and she actually said to me, 'It was the Spice Girls that inspired me and made me want to do what I do and made me proud to be a girl and proud to be who I am,'" the 47-year-old fashion designer, who was Posh Spice in the girl group, shared on Dear Media's Breaking Beauty podcast. "And when someone like Beyoncé, who is so iconic and was such a strong woman, says that she was inspired by the Spice Girls, I think that's quite something."
CelebritiesRochester Sentinel

Mel B thought it'd be 'impossible' to find love again

Mel B has found love again after thinking it "would be impossible". The 45-year-old Spice Girls star - who divorced her ex-husband Stephen Belafonte in 2017 amidst allegations he was physically and emotionally abusive towards her during their relationship, claims which he has denied - revealed her new mystery partner is "different to anyone [she's] even been in a relationship before.
CelebritiesRochester Sentinel

Mel B only wore white after marriage ended

Mel B only wore white for a year after she split from Stephen Belafonte - because she "didn't know" what colours she liked any more. The Spice Girls singer - who accused the producer of being abusive when they separated in 2017, though he has denied the claims - alleged her former husband used to insist she dressed in garments of certain hues when they were together so she overhauled her wardrobe once she was alone again, partly to "clear" herself of his control but also because she was so confused.
CelebritiesBrenham Banner-Press

Mel B dating old friend

Mel B is dating a "really good friend from way back". The Spice Girls singer - who divorced Stephen Belafonte in 2017 amidst allegations he was physically and emotionally abusive towards her during their relationship, claims which he has denied - recently revealed she has found love again and though she insisted she wants to keep her personal life "private" now, she's very happy with her "very, very kind" new lover.
TV & VideosComicBook

Tiger King: Joe Exotic's Ex-Husband Claims Their Marriage Was Fake

Tiger King star John Finlay says that his marriage with Joe Exotic was fake. Millions of people became engrossed with the Netflix series over the course of the pandemic. Now, Finlay is saying that the whole marriage was a publicity stunt. He’s also arguing that Exotic took advantage of him during that period due to drug use. The Tiger King star was married to the iconic ringleader and Travis Maldonado during a ceremony that raised a lot of eyebrows during the series. If the goal was to shock some of the viewership, Tiger King exceeded every expectation. But, Finlay’s story illustrates that Exotic really put these people in his orbit through the wringer. (Even if they all stood on sketchy ground in the first place by being a part of these schemes.) Check out what the documentary star told The Sun about the experience.
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

Mel B says she had ‘no self-esteem left’ after abusive relationship

Mel B has spoken about her traumatising experience of domestic abuse, shortly after starring in a campaign to raise awareness of domestic violence.The Spice Girls star gave an interview to The Guardian in which she spoke about the impact of the abuse she alleges took place during her marriage to Stephen Belafonte.Belafonte has repeatedly denied the claims against him made by the singer, born Melanie Brown. They reached a private settlement in 2017.“I felt so much self-hate… I’d lied to so many people,” Brown said in the interview. “Then I felt very angry that I’d let that person get...
CelebritiesCosmopolitan

Mel B opens up about how coercive control changed the way she dressed

In recent years, former-Spice Girl Mel B has spoken about enduring a physically and emotionally abusive relationship with her ex-husband Stephen Belafonte, becoming a high profile advocate for charities supporting victims of domestic violence. Brown and her ex-husband were together for 10 years, and from the outside looking in, it...
MoviesPosted by
Daily Mail

Spice Girls 'approach a screenwriter to pen a star-studded SEQUEL to their 90s hit movie Spice World amid fans' hopes of reunion for the band's 25th Anniversary'

The Spice Girls have reportedly begun talks with a screenwriter to pen a sequel to their 1997 hit film Spice World. Sources claim that the group, spear-headed by Geri Horner, have begun discussions with a writer who could create a script for a star-studded sequel ahead of the band's 25th Anniversary this year.
Beauty & FashionMarie Claire

Victoria Beckham Shut Down Rumors of a 'Spice World' Sequel

That rumored sequel to Spice Girls movie Spice World isn't happening, Victoria Beckham appeared to confirm. Beckham shared the story on social media with the caption, "Has someone got something to tell me?!" adding a crying laughing emoji. British tabloid The Sun claimed earlier this week that the group were...