The Rev. Al Sharpton began his remarks the way that so many ministers do. For the first few minutes that he stood at the lectern in his dark suit with a handkerchief billowing from his breast pocket like a cumulus cloud, he cleared his throat. He did so by first acknowledging the other clergy who were present at the Monday afternoon funeral of Andrew Brown Jr. Then he expressed his condolences to Brown’s family and other mourners who had experienced similar losses.