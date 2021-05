It has been more than a year since the COVID-19 health crisis disrupted our lives. While most schools are back in session, we have a long way to go before we can get back to a more normal school day. Our local school boards, teachers, administrators and support staff have all worked hard to get us back to a point where our students can return to their classrooms, but not all students are back and not all students are able to attend a full day. Working together, we can have all students attend a full day of school, and a vital next step is for those eligible to “take the shot.”