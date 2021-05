Top: Nadia Gaskins, who all her friends call "Navi," and Kelvin Hernandez. Bottom: Janae Hyatt and Clifford White. Contributed Photos. Nadia Gaskins remembers walking into her shift at Stop & Shop and feeling like the world was upside down. By the registers, a line of customers went so far back it spilled into the aisles. Items were stacked on the checkout counter in a never ending stream of produce, toilet paper, and canned goods. Customers argued with her. She had hours to go before she got home, where a mountain of homework waited.