It was a fun night for the Bulldogs on Saturday, May 1. The Virgin Valley High School kids finally got to attend a Prom after waiting two years for one. With COVID restrictions still in place, the Clark County School District would still not allow use of the VVHS campus for a dance. So a group of community members mobilized to make sure the students had this opportunity. The dance took place in the Bunkerville Community Center. There were snacks, drinks, fun decorations, a good DJ and plenty of great company to keep everyone dancing all night.