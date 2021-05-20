SelecSource Staffing Services Promotes Jay Rogers to Chief Operating Officer

Versatile Industry Leader Adds Powerful Advantage to Propel Company Through Its Next Phase of Hyper-Growth. Remediant, Inc. the leader in Zero Trust, Just-In-Time Privilege Access Management (PAM) software, announced the appointment of Raj Dodhiawala as President of the Company reporting to CEO Tim Keeler. In this role, Raj will lead strategy and oversee execution of all aspects of Remediant’s business, including customer acquisition, go to market and corporate strategy as the company accelerates its PAM offerings into all enterprise markets.