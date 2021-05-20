Sanders: "Benjamin Netanyahu Has Cultivated An Increasingly Intolerant And Authoritarian Type Of Racist Nationalism"
Sen. Bernie Sanders spoke in objection to a proposed $700 million arms sale to Israel, calling the recent conflict in Gaza "destructive" and driven by "racist nationalism." "When we talk about the tragedy of what is happening in Gaza, we are not just talking about the loss of human life," he said. "Gaza, before this war, was an extremely poor and desperate community, and the latest Israeli bombardment has only made a bad situation much worse... Gaza has been under a blockade since 2007, imposed by Israel and Egypt. Most people are unable to leave. Basic necessities are extremely hard to obtain."www.realclearpolitics.com