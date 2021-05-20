newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kids

Children face added mental health struggles during pandemic

arcamax.com
 18 hours ago

Cover picture for the articlePsychiatrist Tami Benton was recently called to the emergency department about a child whose family had concerns about the girl’s suicidal threats to run into traffic and end her life. The child was only 5 years old. Both of the child’s parents had lost their jobs. The mother was struggling...

www.arcamax.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#On Children#Mental Health Care#Depression#Mental Health Problems#Child Health#Child Care#Child Safety#The Children S Hospital#Congress#The Harvard#Apa#Problem Hospitals#School Based Resources#Self Harm#Sleep#Emergency#Philadelphia Child#Youth#Surveyed Parents#Face
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Kids
News Break
Mental Health
News Break
Health
News Break
Society
News Break
Relationships
News Break
Public Health
Related
Kidscounty10.com

Speak to your child about mental health – start young & do it often

As a mother of a young teen, I know the struggles our children go through every day. Even the well-adjusted children with no mental health issues seem to struggle in today’s world. Now, more than ever, it is imperative that we talk to our kids about mental health and consistently ask them how they are doing when it comes to their particular mental health. You may think your child is fine but that is not always the case. Especially as tweens and teens, they are able to put on a front of being okay even if they’re not.
Dubois, PACourier-Express

Area providers focus on mental health impact of pandemic

Editor’s note: This is part of a series provided by The Meadows Psychiatric Center and CenClear in partnership with The Courier Express as part of Mental Health Awareness month in May. A year after a pandemic abruptly brought the world to a stop, eyes are being open to the need...
Mental HealthPastors.com

How the Church Can Help with Mental Health

I’ve always believed and taught that God uses our pain to help others. I’ve seen that to be true over and over in my life—and in the lives of those in our Saddleback family. Much of the Purpose Driven framework for ministry came from a time of deep pain I experienced early in my ministry. And Celebrate Recovery was born out of the pain of my dear friend, John Baker.
Mental Healthketteringhealth.org

A New Normal—Rethinking Mental Health After a Pandemic

The time between May 2020 and May 2021 feels more like a century than 365 days. Pre-pandemic memories flicker in our minds like old newsreels. We reminisce about going to the movies or out to eat with friends as if from a gone-by era. What did we do before Zoom, exactly?
Mental Healththeolafmessenger.com

Protecting mental health during a global crisis

When reflecting on the events of the pandemic within the past year, I feel as if my mental health has been on the wildest roller coaster ride. There are times where I’m just coasting through, taking in as much scenery as I can, and then other days where I’m suddenly plummeting or upside down on a loop-the-loop. It’s during rough days that I try to do something creative and fun to help bolster my mental health.
Mental HealthChillico Constitution-Tribune

Coping tips during Mental Health Month

This past year, the global pandemic forced many to cope with situations never before imagined, and many individuals struggled with mental health as a result. The good news is that there are tools and resources available to support the well-being of individuals and communities. The month of May is recognized...
Mental Healthpncguam.com

GBHWC wants to erase stigma of seeking help for mental health

May is Mental Health and Wellness Month. Guam Behavioral Health and Wellness Center director Therese Arriola told PNC about how they hope to overcome the stigma around seeking help. The theme for this year’s Mental Health and Wellness Month is “Seeing Through Stigma.”. Arriola said that there has long been...
Mental HealthPosted by
TheMighty

6 Tips To Keep In Mind When Telling Your Mental Health Story

May is Mental Health Awareness Month, so this time of year, many people choose to share their mental health stories to educate others and break the stigma surrounding mental illness. Mental health facts, statistics and personal stories often flood our social media feeds all May, but some mental health experiences are discussed more responsibly and mindfully than others. If you’re looking to share your mental health story or start a constructive discussion about mental illness this month, here are six ways to talk about mental health in a responsible, edifying way.
Old Westbury, NYnyit.edu

Raising Mental Health Awareness

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to spark a long-overdue conversation on mental health, May 2021 could mark the most critical Mental Health Awareness Month yet. During the pandemic, approximately 4 in 10 adults in the United States have reported symptoms of anxiety or depressive disorder, up from 1 in 10 adults who experienced these symptoms in 2019. Of course, not all groups experienced hardships equally. Both the pandemic and the highly charged environment of the last year have exacerbated the already disparate mental health needs for BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, and people of color) communities, which experienced the additional emotional burden of racial violence. Studies also show that members of the LGBTQ+ community are experiencing pandemic hardships differently than non-LGBTQ+ people. A recent analysis found that three-fourths of LGBT people say pandemic-related stress has had a negative impact on their mental health, as compared to 49 percent of those who do not identify as LGBT.
Public Healthpsychologytoday.com

Let’s Talk About How COVID-19 Vaccine Helps Mental Health

The COVID-19 vaccine gives people a sense of safety and relieves anxiety about the pandemic. Getting vaccinated against COVID-19 can help your loved ones worry about you less. Since coronavirus can trigger inflammation and mental illness in the brain, the vaccine can protect you from that. When it comes to...
Mental Healthkjzz.org

Report: Teens Turn To Social Media For Physical, Mental Health Help During Pandemic

Nearly 40% of teens reported symptoms of moderate to severe depression last year, amidst the pandemic, but social media has been a key in helping them stay connected. Those are among the findings of a new report from Common Sense Media, which also showed more than half of teens who had a COVID-19 case in their family reported symptoms of severe depression, with the percentage even higher among LGBTQ teens.
Mental Healthworth.com

Double Exposure: Dale Cook on the Pandemic and America’s Mental Health Crisis

The past year has been one of untold upheaval to our collective psyches. The rituals of quotidian American life were virtually upended within a few weeks during the month of March 2020. Retail and restaurant business flickered on and off like light bulbs in the attic; kids as young as five years old were forced into remote learning with overburdened parents hovering in the background juggling a new work environment with home schooling; fear took center stage in our lives while grief and loss became real for millions.
Mental Healthcms.gov

CMS Data Shows Vulnerable Americans Forgoing Mental Health Care During COVID-19 Pandemic

The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) released data today highlighting the continued impact the COVID-19 Public Health Emergency (PHE) is having on Medicaid and Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP) beneficiaries and utilization of health services. The data show that, from March through October 2020, beneficiaries have foregone millions of primary, preventive, and mental health care visits due to the COVID-19 PHE, compared to the same time period in 2019. Although utilization rates for some treatments have rebounded to pre-pandemic levels, mental health services show the slowest rebound.
Mental Healthfortgordonnews.com

Mental Health Awareness Month: A time to regroup and help others

Department of Behavioral Health, Eisenhower Army Medical Center. Every May, we start looking forward to summer. However, for many around the world, they lack the positive outlook as they are dealing with mental illness. May is Mental Health Awareness Month. Since 1949, organizations like Mental Health America have been using...