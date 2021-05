Benjamin Logan High School seniors Aliya Pelger and Sadie Shellenberger paint the Class of 2021 mural along the hallway near the school auditorium based on a design submitted by Sadie. Their work continues a BLHS senior tradition that began in 2005 of artistically displaying Raider pride throughout the school hallways. Sadie’s design was selected by a vote of the Class of 2021 and includes the class motto, “It matters not what road we take, but rather what we become on the journey.” All seniors were encouraged to submit a mural design via a color sketch proposal in December. After administrative approval, the designs were shared with the class for the vote. (BENJAMIN LOGAN PHOTO)