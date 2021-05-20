Artifact Archive

I wish to thank your writer, Bill Coates, for his article printed in the May 4 issue of the Casa Grande Dispatch and for quoting information from my prior gardening columns. The topic of his article was the beautiful shrub "yellow bells" and the very real challenges all growers face with the leaf tier insect. I thought his column effectively captured the frustration that many experience as they try to grow this plant. We can take heart, however, that this particular insect normally undergoes only one or two generations each year so checking the plant regularly and applying an insecticide in a timely manner should do the trick. Given an otherwise healthy plant, yellow bells and their relatives should grow new leaves and look good for most of the year.