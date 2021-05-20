Artifact Archive
Use of the shoulder or neck yoke has been recorded through time, though such humble pieces of wood were likely discarded or burned after they had fulfilled their purpose. This example is not designed for use by animals, but instead is meant for a person to be able to carry relatively heavy or bulky loads. It was certainly part of the stock in trade for life on an Alaskan fox farm. Here, Greg Hildebrand uses one on Pearl Island to carry seaweed to fertilize the family garden. The photo is from an album donated to the Clausen Memorial Museum by Gerry Frink.www.petersburgpilot.com