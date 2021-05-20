One to One
In many shuls on Shavuot night, there is a panel of speakers arranged for every hour or so until it comes time for Shacharit. Imagine the first speaker goes up and delivers a fascinating shiur. Quite impressed, the audience is excited to hear the next lecture. The second speaker begins, and to their surprise says the same exact idea as the first! Now just imagine if speaker after speaker all spoke about the same idea! Even assuming the crowd is still wide awake due to the caffeine, in all honesty they would probably not be too happy, to say the least.jewishlink.news