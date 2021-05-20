One to One

Forty days after his Passion, Jesus was lifted up and taken from his apostles’ sight by a cloud (Acts 1:9). While the apostles were gazing into the sky, two white-robed men appeared and told them that Jesus had been taken up into heaven (1:10–11). Many thoughts and questions must have been racing through the apostles’ minds as they experienced this mysterious event. They may have recalled Psalms 68 and 104, which describe God as riding upon the clouds as upon a chariot (68:4; 104:3). They may have thought of the other great ascension event in the Sacred Scriptures — that of Elijah, who is taken up into heaven in a chariot of fire (2 Kgs 2:11–12). Perhaps they asked themselves what Jesus’ physical absence meant in light of his promise to remain with them always (Mt 28:20). Jesus’ ascent into heaven may also generate questions in the mind of the modern reader. With the advent of the telescope and space travel, we may wonder exactly how Jesus got to heaven after he was enveloped by the cloud. We may also ask what Jesus’ existence is like in heaven, in this current age between the Ascension and the Parousia.