UEFA

Official: Pedri granted permission to start holiday, will miss final game vs Eibar

onefootball.com
 18 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleBarcelona’s season has turned from being a highly celebrated potential domestic double campaign into a steaming hot pile of rubbish as they continue to plummet in the La Liga. 37 games down, they are out of the title race, and will be watching one of Real Madrid or Atletico Madrid win the La Liga next week from the sidelines. On the back of the same, Barça have granted permission to Pedri to start his holidays early. He will be unavailable for selection for the matchup against Eibar.

