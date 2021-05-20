Why Do We Go to Extremes?

newsbreak-logo
Parshat Naso describes the option to become a nazir, prohibiting oneself from drinking wine (and even eating grapes!), cutting one’s hair and participating in the funeral even of the closest relatives. Two of these restrictions parallel those of the Kohanim, taken to the extreme: While a regular Kohen may attend the funeral of his close relatives, a nazir may not, similar to the Kohen Gadol. A regular Kohen may not drink wine when serving in the mishkan, but may generally enjoy wine and certainly grapes. The restriction from cutting hair, however, does not parallel the Kohanim; in fact Kohanim must be well-groomed. What is the nazir trying to accomplish? Moreover, does the Torah consider this choice positive or negative?

