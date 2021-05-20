The Dignity of the Individual
Jews don’t count people. Instead the Torah creates a system of tabulating the population without actually counting human beings. This indirect counting scheme is delineated in Parshat Ki Tisa: each citizen donates a half-shekel to the Mikdash. Calculating the final sum of shekels (and dividing by half) provides an accurate population figure, without physically counting heads. Warning against the actual counting of people, the Torah sternly cautions: “When you count the Jewish people [ensure] that each delivers a half-shekel to avoid a catastrophic plague.” The Torah indicates dire consequences for counting human beings; sadly, Dovid Hamelech mistakenly counted actual people without employing an “intermediary” half-shekel. This miscue unleashed a plague that claimed the lives of 70,000 people.jewishlink.news