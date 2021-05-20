newsbreak-logo
Are We Still Moved by What We See?

By Rabbi Dr. Avi Kuperberg
jewishlink.news
 18 hours ago

In this week’s parsha of Naso we read about the nazir. The nazir was an ascetic who denied himself some of the pleasures of life and let his hair grow wildly to mark him as being different. The Gemara (Sotah 2b) reflects that the Torah places the chapter of the nazir immediately following the chapter of the adulteress woman, the sotah, for a reason. Rebbi stated that whoever witnessed the ordeal of the sotah, where the woman’s misbehavior was typically brought about by having too many alcoholic drinks with another man, was so impressed as to vow to abstain from alcohol himself. In other words, there were certain events that left a big impression on others and caused them to reconsider how they comported themselves.

