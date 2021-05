(The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the attributed sources and do not necessarily reflect the position of Rigzone or the author.) Although the frequently touted energy transition seeks to make renewable resources more prevalent, the financial success of non-renewable resource producers ironically provides a catalyst for it to advance. That is one takeaway in this week’s review of hits and misses in the oil and gas markets. Read on for more insights from panelists surveyed by Rigzone.