newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

New Nemaha Co road and bridge supervisor named

mscnews.net
 18 hours ago

(KMZA)--A new Nemaha County road and bridge/solid waste supervisor has been named. Following an executive session at their meeting on Monday, the Nemaha County Commission voted unanimously to offer the position to Adam Kuckelman effective back to April 21. Kuckelman will be paid an annual salary of $74,437. He has...

mscnews.net
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Seal
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Road#County Commissioners#County Executive#New Nemaha Co Road#Kmza#Bridge Department#Interim Supervisor#92nd Road#Executive Session#Annual Salary#Chip
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Electionsmscnews.net

Additional candidates file for Nemaha Co school boards

(KMZA)--Several additional candidates recently filed for positions up for election in November on school boards in Nemaha County. On the Nemaha Central USD 115 Board, Troy Lewis filed for position 2. The position is currently held by Dave Clements. Also Jason Kramer has filed for position 4, which is currently...
Loudoun County, VAloudounnow.com

Supervisors Support New FOIA Exemption

Loudoun County supervisors this year supported a new exemption to the Virginia Freedom of Information Act allowing elected officials to withhold the recipients of their email newsletters from disclosure. The bill, proposed by Del. Wendy W. Gooditis (D-10), allows elected officials keep private contact information for people who sign up...
TrafficFort Wayne Journal Gazette

Construction to close Stellhorn Road bridge

The bridge on Stellhorn Road over Interstate 469 will be closed for construction beginning Monday until mid-August, the Indiana Department of Transportation said today. A detour will be established using Maysville, Irving and Ricker roads, INDOT said in a statement. It said access to homes in the construction area will be maintained.
Politicsnorthcountydailystar.com

Lake Wohlford Replacement Dam

Lake Wohlford Replacement Dam – the project involves a new dam downstream (west) of the existing dam and partial deconstruction of the existing dam. The replacement dam would feature an outlet tower that is integrated into the dam’s upstream face; the top of the existing outlet tower would be demolished, and the bottom of the existing outlet tower and the outlet pipe would be filled with sand and abandoned in place. The project would entail improvement and extension of an existing unpaved access road located west of the Lake Wohlford Marina, extending it to the right (north) abutment of the replacement dam. The project’s EIR was certified on August 23, 2020. The next step for the project’s implementation involves the submission and approval of permits and agreements by the wildlife agencies. In order to obtain environmental permits for construction, the City must prepare upstream restoration and mitigation plans, short term and long-term habitat management plans, a watershed evaluation, perform field protocol surveys, and update the Jurisdictional Wetland Delineation survey.
Armstrong County, PAleadertimes.com

Gilpin Township appoints new supervisor

The Gilpin Township Board of Supervisors appointed township resident Steve Senjan to the board, this week, during its regular monthly meeting. Senjan will fill the remaining term of late board supervisor Susan E. Camp-Brown, who passed away in March. The term is set to expire Dec. 31, 2021. During the meeting, the board accepted the bid of Derry Construction, of […]
Jasper County, INNewsbug.info

County officials discuss bridges and roads

JASPER COUNTY — The Jasper County Board of Commissioners discussed county bridges and roads during its most recent meeting. County officials were recently notified that it will receive $818,252.25 in funding from the latest round of Community Crossings Grants. As stipulated by the state, that money will be applied to upgrading county asphalt roads only, though the commissioners were hoping to use some of the money to covert the county’s gravel roads into asphalt.
Saline County, KSSalina Journal

County commissioners talk road and bridge, public health

The Saline County board of commissioners had plenty to discuss during Tuesday's meeting, as there was controversy in deciding between contractors for a road and bridge project. County engineer Justin Mader presented two bids for the commission to review and discuss, before deciding which one shall take the upcoming bituminous...
Nelson County, VALynchburg News and Advance

Supervisors approve road improvement plan for fiscal years 2022 to 2027

Following a joint public hearing, the Nelson County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved the fiscal year 2022 to 2027 Secondary Six-Year Plan and construction priority list May 4. The hearing was held in partnership with the Virginia Department of Transportation, which oversees completion of the road improvement projects. Board of...
Wright County, IAclarionnewsonline.com

Supervisors talk deteriorating bridge at Lake Cornelia

Sandy McGrath gave her weekly update on the COVID cases in the county at the Monday meeting of the Wright County Board of Supervisors. The case count was at 1,841 as of Monday. She said she is still concerned about an uptick in cases. Contact tracing reveals that cases are originating from separate households. She encourages sick people to still get tested, even if they assume they just have allergies or a cold. She added “We are making headway, but we are not out of the woods.”
Politicssoutheastiowaunion.com

Supervisors name redistricting commission members

Washington County now has a temporary redistricting commission. At Tuesday’s meeting, the Board of Supervisors named the five members to the commission who will determine county voting precincts and supervisor districts. The five-member commission is made up of three Republican nominees and two Democratic nominees. The three Republicans are Bill...
Cole County, MOcolecounty.org

Old Forge Road Bridge Replacement

OLD FORGE ROAD BRIDGE REPLACEMENT BEGINS NEXT WEEK. Construction work to replace the Old Forge Road Bridge over Clark Branch will begin on Monday, May 17th, weather permitting. Brenneke Construction LLC was awarded the $360,000 project by the County Commission in April. During construction, Old Forge Road will be closed to thru traffic. Changeable messages signs will be in place to alert the traveling public when the road is closed.
Craighead County, ARJonesboro Sun

Bridge work closes county road

JONESBORO — The Craighead County Highway Department will close County Road 745, beginning Monday morning, from the intersection of county roads 745 and 760 to the intersection of county roads 745 and 712, for approximately two weeks, weather permitting. The closure is to install a headwall to a bridge located...
Davis County, IABloomfield Democrat

Supervisors to discuss road improvements with public hearing

The Davis County Board of Supervisors will meet at 8:30 a.m. Monday. The board will hold regular weekly meetings with the custodian and county engineer beginning at 8:50 a.m. The board will conduct a public hearing to discuss a $2 million loan agreement for the purposes of paying the cost of construction and improvement of county roads. Roads to be included in the project include portions of Mink Blvd, Nuthatch, 276th Street, 230th Street and Otter Trail. The board will consider a resolution in connection with the sale of general obligation bonds, open bids for roads and hear committee reports.
Lancaster County, PALancaster Online

Earl supervisors, roadmaster discuss sight-view road problems

When: Earl supervisors meeting, May 3. What happened: Roadmaster Lee Zimmerman reported on how other municipalities handle obstacles on streets causing a sight-view road problem for drivers. Obstacles that can impact public safety run the gamut from oversized trailers to basketball nets. Background: At the April 5 meeting, a resident...
Yorktown, VAwydaily.com

York Co. Board of Supervisors Releases Agenda for Upcoming Meeting

YORKTOWN — The York County Board of Supervisors has released the agenda for its May 18 meeting. Scheduled to start at 6 p.m., the meeting will kick off with an invocation led by the York County Youth Commission. Following this, the Board will present the 2021 Outstanding Youth Awards in the categories of Courage, Compassion, Community Service, and Overall Achievement.
Ashley County, ARAshley County Ledger

County Turns To Bridges To Save Road Repair Dollars

Ashley County is building bridges this year. County Judge Jim Hudson said the county has already completed four bridges in the Overflow Hill area, and others are planned. Where the Overflow bridges were placed were prone to flooding, Hudson said, and bridges allowed the hydrologic pressure that leads to flooding to release faster.
Warren County, VAroyalexaminer.com

County ponders off-hour citizen misuse of trash convenience sites

While the Warren County Board of Supervisors tries to figure out where it stands with the Town of Front Royal as far as threatened fees to compensate the Town for additional costs tied to direct shipment of treated sewage to the Page County landfill, during its May 11 meeting Public Works Director Mike Berry briefed them over problems with after-hour citizen disposal of trash at County solid waste convenience sites. Also, on the table for discussion, last Tuesday were increased funding needs to adequately staff Chester Gap Fire & Rescue Company 9. See that discussion in a forthcoming related story.