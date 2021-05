A recent article on cross-appeal strategy by two retired Appellate Division judges gives good advice to attorneys confronting trial judgments with potential errors on both sides of the case. (“Does it matter which side files an appeal first?” at 227 N.J.L.J. 1050; April 26, 2021). The article points out that the appellant is responsible for obtaining and submitting trial transcripts; that the expense can be in the thousands of dollars; and that absent motion practice, a respondent/cross-appellant can receive, use and rely upon the submitted transcript without cost.