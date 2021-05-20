newsbreak-logo
Kent, OH

Planning for Summer and Fall

 18 hours ago

We are embarking on a summer of transition as we plan for a robust return to campus for the 2021 Fall Semester. In response to Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine’s announcement that state health orders will be lifted on June 2 and considering changing guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, we are reviewing our health requirements and guidelines to determine best practices for keeping our community safe and healthy for the upcoming semesters. We will be sharing more information soon. We also will be sending regular updates throughout the summer, and I encourage you to read them to keep informed as decisions are made and new information is released regarding the fall semester.

Kent, OHCleveland News - Fox 8

18-year-old graduates from Kent State with a bachelor’s degree in math

KENT, Ohio (WJW) — Spring is the time when most 18-year-olds are preparing to graduate high school and making plans to attend college or applying for jobs, but Benjamin Mudrak is way ahead of the game. On May 15, 18-year-old Mudrak walked the stage at Kent State University’s commencement ceremony...