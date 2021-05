Big Tech behemoths might not agree on much (which is a very polite way of saying they’re constantly out for each others’ blood), but one thing has recently united many of them: their support for their massive pools of immigrant employees, especially when their spouses’ statuses are under legal siege. As CNBC reports, Google has led the charge alongside major players like Amazon, Microsoft, Twitter, PayPal, and Apple in filing an amicus within a major court battle that could decide the fate of tens of thousands of H-4 visa holders.