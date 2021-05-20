newsbreak-logo
Cover picture for the articleCentara Mirage Resort Mui Ne has announced the appointment of Franck Rodriguez as General Manager of this brand-new, fully-integrated leisure destination that will mark the debut of the fun, family-centric Centara Mirage brand in Vietnam in the third quarter of 2021. A French national with more than 20 years of...

