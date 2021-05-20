Franck Rodriguez

AMBERGRIS CAYE, BELIZE – Calling all those looking to discover the outdoors and live with purpose, as owner and developer, Andrew Ashcroft, in partnership with Autograph Collection Hotels, announces the grand opening of the highly anticipated boutique resort – Alaia Belize, Autograph Collection. Spanning over 20+ acres and the first in San Pedro Town to sit on more than 1,000 feet of beachfront access, Alaia Belize is a 155-unit complex operating as the first true four diamond resort on Ambergris Caye. The eco-luxury development will be the first-ever Marriott International property in the country, upholding the high-quality standards of the brand and dynamic marks of the Autograph Collection – celebrating the founder’s passion, thoughtfulness of design, inherent craft and connection with the locale.